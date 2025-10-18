Clippers' Rookie Records Double-Double in Preseason Finale
The LA Clippers wrapped up the NBA preseason with a 106-103 win over the Golden State Warriors last night. In four games leading up to opening night, the Clippers went an impressive 3-1, showcasing impressive defense. They held opponents to an average of 97.8 points per game.
Against Golden State, the Clippers gave a few key players minutes, including Bradley Beal, Ivica Zubac, Kris Dunn and a few others. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were not featured in the win.
One of the 15 players featured was Yanic Konan Niederhauser, the 30th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Penn State product played 26 minutes against the Warriors, the highest he has received in the preseason.
Niederhauser certainly took advantage of the opportunity, recording 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He shot 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
The 22-year-old played his role well, scoring in the paint, blocking shots and getting boards like an efficient, traditional center. The highlight of his night was a posterizer over Warriors center Quentin Post.
The seven-footer was taken before the Clippers acquired veteran big man Brook Lopez to back up Zubac at the five. However, LA doesn't need Neiderhauser to be an immediate contributor, rather a long-term piece for when Lopez departs. The Swiss center provides young insurance for the Clippers, a team that lacks draft capital.
Coming out of college, Niederhauser's strengths were his ability to move as a big man, his 7-foot-3 wingspan and his pick-and-roll effectiveness. Some of his weaknesses included shot creation and physicality, but they can be fixed with more development.
The Clippers have time to acclimate Niederhauser to the league. He isn't in a rush to contribute to a team looking to win a championship with their star players still intact. Rather, he can learn from the veterans above him and get big minutes when he's ready down the road.
LA, a team that went a surprising 50-32 last season, reloaded with even more depth. Key acquisitions like Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal and Chris Paul give the Clippers plenty of experience, which will help in the playoffs.
The question will be whether or not age will catch up to this team. LA has been mildly disappointing in the Kawhi Leonard era, and failure to make a deep postseason run soon could lead to hasty decisions. If LA decides to rebuild down the road, Niederhauser will be asked to step up.