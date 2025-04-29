College Basketball: Top Bigs Who Hit Transfer Portal
The college basketball transfer portal this year has seen the most transfers in a single off-season in NCAA basketball history. And plenty are set to see major impact for their newest landing spots and eventually the NBA.
But who are the top bigs in the transfer portal?
Yaxel Lendeborg | Michigan
The former UAB player Yaxel Lendeborg was one of the only players in college basketball a year ago to lead his team in every major statistical category. The 6-foot-9 big man is a do it all guy that can play either the power forward or center position.
Lendeborg is a strong finisher that can comfortably finish through traffic and contact. Outside of his finishing he’s an adequate shooter that has really good playmaking chops for a big man.
He was comfortably the top player in the transfer portal as he’s also currently testing the NBA Draft waters. As of right now he’s a projected first round pick but if he was to return to college he plans to play for the Michigan Wolverines.
Zvonimir Ivisic | Illinois
The Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic is transferring yet again and this time he will be joining his brother Tomislav Ivisic. Zvonimir is a 7-foot-2 big man that has a versatile skill set and is oozing with potential. Big Z has stretch big ability. He’s very comfortable as a spot-up shooter and is fearless when it comes to taking difficult 3-pointers.
Ivisic has shown the ability to even make some tough shots off the dribble on occasion. The only downside is his confidence comes and goes which oftentimes will affect how he plays. Defensively he projects to be an elite shot-blocker due to his mobility, fluidity and timing.
He’s one of those rare big man prospects that has 3-and-D potential which is why teams are so intrigued in him. Ivisic can even pass it a good bit and is a serviceable lob threat. Him playing next to his brother should be good for his level of confidence and comfortability.
Jayden Quaintance | Kentucky
A potential top five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft hit the transfer portal and has elected to transfer to Kentucky. 6-foot-9 big man Jayden Quaintance originally committed to Kentucky back in high school but with John Calipari leaving, he reopened his recruitment and played for Arizona State for a year.
Quaintance ended up hitting the transfer portal and will be playing for the Cats this upcoming season. The top prospect is an elite two-way player that possesses a ton of defensive versatility. He does great at blocking or altering anything around the rim while also being able to step out and defend in space.
Offensively he can shoot it, be an explosive finisher at the rim and has three level scoring potential. The projected top pick for next year’s draft is still only 17 years old so expect him to make a massive jump during his sophomore season under Mark Pope’s explosive offense.