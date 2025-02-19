Could Collin-Murray Boyles be the Second Power Forward Selected in 2025 NBA Draft?
South Carolina sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles is a player that could have gone professional last year, but opted to return to Columbia to increase his draft stock, which he has done so far with his dominance defensively and newfound consistency on offense. The second-year player from South Carolina, who played his senior year of prep basketball at Wasatch Academy in Utah, was under-recruited coming out of high school, only recording offers from a few mid-major schools before committing to Lamont Paris' Gamecocks.
The obvious first-overall forward to be taken in this draft will be Cooper Flagg, the freshman sensation from Duke who has been simply dominant in multiple facets. Like Murray-Boyles, Flagg is a defensive-minded disruptor, but with a more developed offensive role. Given Flagg goes first, who will be the next player from the power forward group to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft?
There are three obvious choices, including Murray-Boyles; one is Asa Newell out of Georgia, a powerful play finisher with a developing offensive game outside of his paint presence. Newell has been mocked in the top 10 nearly all season long, and his athleticism, plus his ability to patrol the paint defensively, makes him an intriguing option for any team looking to bolster its frontcourt. While it would benefit him to shoot more threes, his overall combination of skillset and physical attributes nearly guarantees he will go at least mid-lottery.
Noa Essengue is another option here, a bouncy, rim-running forward with a developing three-point shot. He has been mocked by some in the top-10 as well, though it's more likely he finds himself in the later lottery versus mid-to-high lottery. He's a major threat in transition, but needs to increase rim finishing and shooting in the half court to reach his potential.
This leaves the aforementioned Murray-Boyles, who is undersized at 6-foot-7 for his position, and hasn't shot the ball well enough (or enough, period) to be considered a true offensive threat outside of the paint. He's shooting just 28% on about one attempt per game, which has to expand in order for him to be an effective offensive player.
With these flaws in mind, what does Murray-Boyles do to make him such a valued prospect?
His primary skillset is defensive feel – he may be the best defender in this entire class when taking into account versatility, as Murray-Boyles can defend both in the post and out to about 15-20 feet effectively. His 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game are both evidence of his prowess in defending both on and off the ball, making him a game-changer and a player who can contribute off the bat. He can immediately up the level of defensive intensity on a team, making him a player worth a high pick for this reason alone.
Offensively, he still needs to add some things. Referenced earlier was the most notable change he needs to focus on, which is more attempts from beyond the arc. Nearly every NBA power forward has some kind of perimeter skill, and at this point, Murray-Boyles plays like a center on offense. This would work if he were 6-foot-10 or more, but at his height, he must develop other attributes in order to be a productive NBA player.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.