Former Memphis Star PJ Haggerty Withdraws from NBA Draft, Commits to KSU
After three years of college basketball, Memphis star PJ Haggerty declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.
On Monday, though, Haggerty elected to continue his college basketball career. According to a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Haggerty will play his senior year at Kansas State, withdrawing from the NBA Draft and leaving Memphis in one move.
As a junior, Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. At the combine, Haggerty weighed 189 pounds and measured at 6-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while also recording a 6-foot-6 and a half inch wingspan.
Haggerty's height isn't ideal, but his wingspan helps ease some worries scouts may have about the guard's stature.
For now, though, Haggerty will play his senior season at his fourth school in four years after starting his career at TCU before making stops at Tulsa and Memphis. The Wildcats' new star appeared in just six games as a freshman with the Horned Frogs before bursting onto the scene as a sophomore with the Golden Hurricane.
Haggerty played in and started 31 games for Tulsa, averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Following his impressive sopgomore campaign, Haggerty transfered to Memphis, where he had another solid year.
After a strong showing with the Tigers, Haggerty tested the NBA Draft waters, but will play for Jerome Tang next year instead. The former Memphis guard isn't the only high-profile college basketball player to come back to school for the 2025-26 season, either.
Recently, players like Darrion Williams and Boogie Fland have both made similar decisions, as Williams withdrew from the draft and committed to NC State and Fland withdrew from the 2025 class in favor of playing his sophomore season at Florida.
While Haggerty, and the other aforementioned returnees, likely won't be premier prospects in the 2026 draft class, the group will certainly be in the mix to get drafted next year.
This marks the second consecutive offseason that Tang and Kansas State have landed a high-profile transfer after adding former Illinois big man Coleman Hawkins.
