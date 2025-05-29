Former St. John's Star RJ Luis Headlines Handful of Late NBA Draft Decisions
With the NBA Draft creeping closer, scouts are finally starting to get a complete idea of what this year's class will look like.
Wednesday night marked the deadline for collegiate prospects who have declared for the NBA Draft to make their final decisions to remain in the class or return to school. A handful of players already announced their decisions stay in the draft or return to the NCAA, as players like Boogie Fland, Karter Knox, PJ Haggerty, Milos Uzan, Darrion Williams, Isaiah Evans and others have elected to play another year of college basketball.
Wednesday, a few more potential draft picks revealed their decision before the 11:59 p.m. deadline, with a few surprising outcomes. Here's a look at a few of this year's draft deadline decisions.
Going pro
Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State
Niederhauser measrued just taller than 6-foot-11 and 242 pounds without shoes at the NBA Combine, also recording a 7-foot-3 and a quarter inch wingspan.
As a junior at Penn State, Niederhauser averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.1% from the floor.
RJ Luis, St. John's
Perhaps one of the most surprising entries into the 2025 NBA Draft, Luis was reportedly being pursued by a number of big-time collegiate programs after earning Big East Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors.
As a junior, Luis tallied 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc. At the combine, the former Massachusetts transfer measured at 6-foot-5 and three quarters of an inch without shoes, also weighing 210 pounds and registering a wingspan stretching 6-foot-10 and half an inch.
Adou Thiero, Arkansas
After two years at Kentucky and one at Arkansas, Thiero elected to forgo his final year of eligibility for the NBA Draft.
As a junior, the former 4-star recruit averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 54.5% from the floor and 25.6% from beyond the arc. Thiero measured at 6-foot-6 and a quarter of an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine, weighing 218 pounds and boasting a 7-foot wingspan.
Staying in school
Nate Bittle, Oregon
In his fourth year with the Ducks, Bittle averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc.
Miles Byrd, San Diego State
At one point, Byrd was viewed as a potential first round pick, but the Aztecs' standout has elected to return to school rather than try his luck in the draft.
In 2024-25, Byrd averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the floor and 30.1% from 3-point range.
Byrd measured at 6-foot-4 and three quarters of an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine, weighing 181 pounds and recording a 6-foot-10 wingspan.
Tae Davis, Oklahoma
Davis declared for the draft and transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons at Notre Dame preceeded by a year at Seton Hall.
The former Fighting Irish standout withdrew from the draft, however, after averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in his final season at Notre Dame.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.