Houston Star Milos Uzan Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to Cougars
After reaching the national championship game this season, the Houston Cougars just got a huge boost to the team's title hopes in 2025-26.
On Tuesday morning, Cougars' lead guard Milos Uzan announced his return to college basketball after originally declaring for the NBA Draft.
Players who declared have until 5 p.m. on June 15 to withdraw from the cycle, if they have remaining collegiate eligibility.
Uzan, who has played three years at the NCAA level after being a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, took advantage of his remaining eligibility. Following two years at Oklahoma and a strong showing in Houston, Uzan will played under coach Kelvin Sampson as a senior while he looks to improve his draft stock for the 2026 class.
As a junior, Uzan averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range. Uzan played in and started 40 contests for Houston in his first year with the Cougars, leading the team all the way to the national championship game.
The Cougars would end up losing a heartbreaker to Florida as Uzan finished with six points, five rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes on the floor. In the Sweet 16, though, Uzan was the hero for Houston as the former Sooner scored 22 points, including the game-winning basket.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Uzan measured at 6-foot-3 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, also recording a 6-foot-5 and a quarter inch wingspan while weighing 186 pounds.
Uzan joins other high-profile college players like Boogie Fland, Darrion Williams, PJ Haggerty, Karter Knox, and most recently, Yaxel Lendeborg, who have all withdrawn from the NBA Draft to return to college basketball.
Like the other aforementioned prospects, Uzan likely won't be a premier prospect in the 2026 class, but should certainly be in the mix to get drafted, especially if he turns in another strong performance from beyond the arc as a senior.
Uzan originally received first-round buzz after a strong freshman season, but his stock dropped following a lackluster sophomore year at Oklahoma. Since leaving Norman and finding success in Houston, Uzan has once again put himself on track to be picked in the NBA Draft.
