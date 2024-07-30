How Tristan da Silva can Fortify the Orlando Magic’s Bench Unit
Orlando is on the brink of becoming a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. Placing fifth in the conference last season and being edged out in the first round of the Playoffs by a talented Cleveland Cavaliers team, there’s plenty to be optimistic for with this young, improving unit.
With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black to name a few, Orlando’s sub-25-year-old talent is some of the brightest across the association, and the team’s newest pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will only further their progression and cohesion.
Tristan da Silva, a 6-foot-9, versatile wing from Colorado, was selected by the organization at No. 18 overall in an effort to bolster their young reserve unit. Da Silva possesses the tools and intangibles to do so, known as a perimeter-oriented player who thrives in providing value within the margins.
His impact should be felt immediately on both ends of the floor, as his defensive reliability is strong along with his range and versatility to be able to cover several positions effectively. The former Buffalo’s off-ball impact offensively is where he’ll provide most on that end, having an efficient trigger from outside but also finding interior opportunities through motion.
Paired with a strong defensive core and with himself rounding out the supporting cast, Orlando’s top-three defensive rating is poised to be fortified with da Silva’s arrival — and the added experience onto the rest of the team’s young guys. Next season will be one of importance for the Magic to make another leap, getting past the first round and building upon their current foundation.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.