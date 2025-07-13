Guard Cole Anthony Agrees to Contract Buyout With Grizzlies, Plans to Sign With Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Grizzzlies and intends to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday. Per Charania, this deal will also help allow the Grizzlies to extend Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million deal.
Anthony has not played for the Grizzlies, but was traded from the Orlando Magic to Memphis alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as part of the Desmond Bane trade.
The 2020 first-round pick out of UNC spent the first five seasons of his career with the Magic, where he has been a regular contributor. Though Anthony began his career primarily as a starter, he has since turned to a role player off the bench, and consistently averaged double-digit points for Orlando. The 2024-25 season was the first season of his career in which he did not average double-digit points, but still managed 9.4 points per game.
Rather than play for Memphis, Anthony will join the Bucks, who have had a big offseason that has also included signing former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and waiving Damian Lillard.