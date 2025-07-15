Thunder vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off an NBA title, they still have an impressive Summer League team as well, highlighted by their last two first-round picks – Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.
Guard Ajay Mitchell is also on the roster for OKC this summer as it aims to move to 3-0 against an Orlando Magic team that is winless in Las Vegas.
Tristan da Silva and the Magic are coming off a three-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, where Wendell Moore Jr. led the way with 22 points.
Can Orlando cover the spread as an underdog on Tuesday?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Summer League contest.
Thunder vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -4.5 (-110)
- Magic +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -205
- Magic: +170
Total
- 178 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Thunder record: 2-0
- Magic record: 0-2
Thunder vs. Magic Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic
A lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn ACL, but he’s back and making an impact in Summer League.
Through two games, Topic is averaging 12.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game, and he could be an interesting addition to an OKC team that won the title in the 2024-25 season. Topic is shooting just 37.5 percent from the field, but his passing is certainly fun to watch.
Orlando Magic
- Tristan da Silva
A first-round pick by Orlando in the 2024 NBA Draft, da Silva is dominating in Summer League, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3.
He’s a candidate to be shut down by Orlando at some point this summer, but da Silva looks primed to take on a bigger role in the Orlando rotation in the 2025-26 season. The Magic are viewed as contenders in the East after trading for Desmond Bane.
Thunder vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
While the Magic have received some standout showings from Jase Richardson (their first-round pick in 2025) and da Silva, I think they are rightful underdogs against an OKC team that has a +28 point differential so far in Las Vegas.
Orlando has lost two games by three points, and it has failed to break 90 points so far this summer. However, just because a team is an underdog – it doesn’t mean we can’t bet on them.
I like the Magic to play yet another close game on Tuesday, as it’s clear their defensive identity from the regular season is still being instilled in their players this summer. The Magic have allowed just 86 and 84 points in their two games in Las Vegas, and Richardson has emerged as a potential breakout star in Summer League.
As good as Topic and Mitchell are as a backcourt, OKC may not be able to run away with this matchup as easily as it did against the Brooklyn Nets or the Indiana Pacers.
Pick: Magic +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
