Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons entered the 2025-26 season with major expectations after offseason moves and postseason appearances in the 2024-25 season.
However, neither team has gotten off to a great start heading into Wednesday night’s matchup in Detroit.
The Magic, who are fresh off of a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers (who didn’t have Joel Embiid), are just 1-3 this season and rank in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rating despite adding Desmond Bane to the fold in the offseason.
Detroit, on the other hand, was blown out by Cleveland on Monday to fall to 2-2, although it does have a good win over Houston under its belt.
Oddsmakers have set the Magic as favorites on Wednesday night, but can they come through with a win and cover the spread?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for one of the top matchups in the NBA on Wednesday.
Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -1.5 (-112)
- Pistons +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Magic: -120
- Pistons: +100
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Magic record: 1-3
- Pistons record: 2-2
Magic vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jamal Cain – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Marcus Sasser – questionable
- Ausar Thompson – questionable
Magic vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tristan da Silva OVER 6.5 Points (-126)
Second-year forward Tristan da Silva scored eight or more points in each of his first three games of the season, but he was limited to just 14:54 in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, attempting just two shots.
The Magic played da Silva much more in the first three games, and he took eight or more shots in each. He’s still averaging 9.8 points per game, and I’ll buy low on him at this discounted number.
Detroit has allowed 111 or more points in every game this season, so this could be a bounce-back spot for the entire Orlando offense (26th in the league in offensive rating this season).
Magic vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are working in a ton of new pieces, and that’s led to some rough offensive numbers.
Detroit is just 27th in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage while the Magic are 26th and 23rd in those statistics.
Detroit has failed to clear this total three times in four games this season while the Magic have done so in just two of their four games.
As Desmond Bane and other new faces get integrated into their squads, the offenses should improve, but this total feels a little high, especially since Detroit is eighth in the league in defensive rating.
I lean with the UNDER in this battle between two Eastern Conference playoff contenders.
Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
