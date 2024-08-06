London Jemison Ranked Top 40 in Class of 2025
Yesterday, On3 unveiled their updated their top 150 basketball rankings for the class of 2025. AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 and Cameron Boozer at No. 2 retained their spots at the top, but a good amount of change occurred after the first couple of names. Among the shifts, 6-foot-8 wing London Jemison solidified his status as a clear top-50 recruit.
Jemison was ranked 40th by On3, and is now ranked within the top 50 by On3, ESPN, and 247Sports, although Rivals has him ranked just outside the top 50 at No. 51.
Still, Jemison remains underrated. He possesses good size and length for a wing and shot the ball well in his most recent and final Nike EYBL season with the Expressions Elite. He shot 36.9% from three on 5.8 attempts per game.
He's also a toolsy driver at 6-foot-8, who excels especially well driving off the catch against a closeout. Few at EYBL 17U matched his combination of driving volume and efficiency.
To add to this offensive profile, Jemison is an excellent event creator who averaged 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. This intersection of length, shooting, driving, and defense are the makings of a perfect modern-day forward. He isn't without his flaws, notably his contact aversion on drives, but the base of his profile screams future pro.
Jemison will finish his high school career as a senior at St. Thomas More next year before heading to college. He recently narrowed his list down to 6 schools — Kansas, Alabama, Syracuse, Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Louisville as first reported by Joe Tipton of On3. He also has visits scheduled for all of the schools but Syracuse.
He would perfectly fit Kansas' mold of one-and-done two-way wings with ball skills in recent years with Gradey Dick (13th overall pick) in 2023 and Johnny Furphy (35th overall pick) in 2024, and even Christian Braun (21st overall pick) in 2022 though he was a three-year college player. However, the other five schools are also all exceptional Division I programs. Whichever college picks him up will be getting a highly-skilled, modern-day forward.
