Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Thanksgiving slate of college basketball games.

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Bidunga turned in 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals, a block and a turnover, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Tennessee.

Quentin Coleman, Illinois

Coleman finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a turnover, shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Western Kentucky.

Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

Crowe tallied 21 points, four rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Glass turned in 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and two turnovers. shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep in a win against Southern.

Juke Harris, Tennessee

Harris finished with 13 points, five rebounds, a steal and a tunover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Louisville.

Ian Jackson, St. John's

Jackson accounted for 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Iowa State.

Sam Lewis, Virginia

Lewis scored a game-high 21 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Xavier.

Mercy Miller, Houston

Miller scored a game-high 23 points, adding five rebounds, three assists, four steals and a turnover while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Oakland.

Tyer Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner notched 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a turnover, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Southern.

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

Vokietaitis scored a game-high 29 points, adding 11 rebounds and two assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 17-of-21 from the free throw line in a win against St. Mary's.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. John's

Yessoufou scored a game-high 23 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists, six steals and three blocks while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-9 from beyond the arc and 6-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against Iowa State.