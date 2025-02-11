Former lottery pick has most to gain from Luka Doncic trade
On Monday, superstar Luka Doncic made his official debut in the purple and gold.
Los Angeles issued a 132-113 beatdown of the Utah Jazz, and Doncic showed just a hint of what he has to offer with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
One thing was certain, former lottery pick Jaxson Hayes — now a Laker for the last few seasons — likely stands to gain the most from Doncic’s addition to the team.
Drafted at No. 8 in the 2019 draft by the Hawks before being traded to the Pelicans, Hayes had sky-high potential as a rim-running, shot-blocking big, but hasn’t yet been able to fully maximize it.
That’s where Doncic comes in.
The superstar has long thrived with vertical spacers, as seen by his success with players like Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford in Dallas. The Lakers attempted to get a deal done for the Hornets third-year center Mark Williams, but it was eventually rescinded after a failed physical.
While Hayes likely isn’t as naturally talented as those players, he’s certainly has the size and athleticism, and is now the primary option for Doncic in the paint.
Against Utah, Hayes finished with 12 points on perfect 6-for-6 shooting, adding two rebounds, two assists, three steals and a black: well above his season and career averages.
Doncic directly assisted two of Hayes’ buckets, and tried a few others. Even the former Mavericks gravity opened up more space on the floor for passers like LeBron James to dish to Hayes, too.
If anyone were to singularly benefit the most from the addition of Doncic, it’s likely the former Texas Longhorn center, who now needs to just be in the right place, at the right time to profit.
The Lakers again take on the Jazz at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and Doncic and Hayes will look to continue to build on their chemistry.
