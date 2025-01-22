NBA Draft: Arkansas Guard Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Per CBS insider Jon Rothstein, Arkansas guard Boogie Fland — who’d amassed a solid 2025 NBA Draft case through his first handful of games — is slated to miss the rest of his freshman season with a hand injury.
Through 18 games in his debut season, the four-star guard had gotten off to a hot start, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He’d shot just 39% overall — including 37% from three — but had shown enough in stuffing the stat sheet and on defense to earn some leeway in that department.
With the Razorbacks, Fland quickly proved himself one of the best pure passers in the entire ’25 draft class, boasting a 3.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He didn’t look the perfect prospect, displaying some general offensive and finishing concerns, but one could certainly get excited about Fland’s game based off his collegiate body of work.
Offensively, there’s reason to believe he could have his best days ahead of him. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Fland: “Fland has always been asked to carry a large part of the offensive load for his previous teams. His efficiency has seen a hit at times because of that, but he’s an advanced shot-maker who has pro-level traits as a scorer. Fland is a microwave — when he’s on, there’s no stopping him. The electric guard can self-create and get to his spots with crafty dribble moves and quickness. Fland boasts a quick first step and reads the defense well. As dynamic as he is with the ball in his hands, he’s controlled and plays with poise.”
Arkansas has yet to find its footing in the SEC so far this season, losing all five of its conference games, two of which it was without Fland completely.
It’s not yet known if Fland will still enter the 2025 NBA Draft — and won’t be for some time — but there’s little question he could enter his name based on his tape as a freshman at Arkansas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.