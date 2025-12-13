Is Franz Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Magic)
Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner is set to miss Saturday night's NBA Cup Semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks due to a high-ankle sprain.
Wagner went down on Sunday, Dec. 7 against the Knicks with the injury, and he's expected to miss multiple weeks. The good news for the Magic is that the injury isn't season-ending, even though it did not look great when Wagner was originally injured.
So, the Magic are set as underdogs on Saturday in Las Vegas, and they'll likely lean more on Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero to run the offense in their fourth meeting of the season with New York.
Wagner was putting up All-Star level numbers before he went down, averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3. The 3-point shooting is a positive sign after Wagner struggled the last few seasons from beyond the arc.
With the Magic star sidelined on Saturday, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Orlando in this matchup with the Knicks.
Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Desmond Bane OVER 4.5 Assists (-105)
So far this season, Desmond Bane has cleared 4.5 assists in two of his three matchups with the Knicks, and he’s averaging 4.5 assists on 7.3 potential assists per game.
While Bane isn’t known for his playmaking ability, the star guard has gotten more touches with Wagner and Banchero both banged up as of late. Bane picked up five dimes in Orlando’s win over Miami in the NBA Cup, and he’s cleared this line in 15 of his 25 games overall.
I think he’s worth a look against the Knicks, who have given up eight, five and four dimes to Bane in three games.
