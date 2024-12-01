NBA Draft: Derik Queen Continues to Thrive with Unique Skillset
Maryland’s Derik Queen offers one of the more unique potential NBA Draft prospects in all of college basketball.
A five-star, small-ball center who signed on to play with Maryland, he’s been one of the best and most productive freshmen in the country so far, albeit with an interesting skillset.
He’s able to score on the interior and even knock down jumpers, passing the ball like a point forward while offering some traditional skills like back-to-the-basket scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking.
In the beatdown of Alcorn State on Sunday, Queen finished with a game-high 20 points, hitting a wildly efficient six of his nine shots and eight of his free throw tries. His ability to get to the free throw line portrayed his physicality, and the conversion showed his touch.
Additionally, he finished with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in finishing as likely the best player in the game.
While Queen didn’t attempt a three in Sunday’s contest, he’s done so on more than one occasion so far this season. He’s attempted nine in total so far, failing to convert on all of them. But the form, willingness to shoot, and his ability to stretch to at least the free throw line extended and knock down shots, project him to be able to hit triples down the line.
Coming into the game, Queen had averaged 16.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 60% from the floor. Defensively, he totaled 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game, all while shooting 71% from the line.
While it’s not yet known what Queen could offer NBA teams at the next level, he’s certainly put himself on NBA organizations radars with his early-season play.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.