NBA Draft: Cameron Carr Continues Breakout Season with Baylor

The 2026 NBA Draft class has largely been highlighted by the crop of true freshman so far, with players like Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa leading the charge.

But the upperclassmen are making their mark too.

There were known factors — such as Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Iowa's Bennett Stirtz and Florida's Thomas Haugh — though it’s never too late for a breakout. Baylor wing Cameron Carr is perhaps the best example of this.

A 6-foot-5 sophomore, Carr played two non-factor seasons with Tennessee, playing in 14 games at just 4.3 minutes a pop in the first, and in just four total games in his second season. A lengthy wing, he had obvious impactful traits, though he was never able to find solid footing with the Volunteers.

His transferring to Baylor was certainly notable, though few could’ve predicted his hot start.

Through the first eight games of his season, he’s been one of the best scorers in the nation, going for 21.8 points on 52% shooting overall. His high-level athleticism has been a major driving force for his general production, and his 3-point shooting has been blistering as well. In that same span, he’s shot 44% from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts.

His combination of offensive tools offers obvious potential NBA translation, and he was on radars as a four-star Link Academy graduate. Though he'd never been able to shine before this season.

His hot start continued on Wednesday night, when the Bears took on Norfolk State. In a 30-point beatdown, Carr scored 19 points on a mind-bending 9-for-11 shooting, failing to hit his two attempted triples.

Carr's performance against the Spartans was especially notable due to his downhill attack. With an efficient 3-pointer, his prowess around the rim could project a smooth, three-level game.

Cameron Carr POPPED OFF this afternoon at home vs. Norfolk State💥



🔺19 Points🤯

🔺9/11 from the Field (81.8% FG)🤯

🔺5 Rebounds🤯

🔺4 BLOCKS❌



Highlights⬇️#Big12MBB | @BaylorMBB pic.twitter.com/3Ujz43m7h2 — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) December 10, 2025

Additionally, Carr added four blocks, which is starting to become patented for the high-flying wing. He's now averaging 1.5 blocks per game on the season, a real skill NBA teams will look to when evaluating his game in totality. The scoring punch he brings is great, though a defensive advantage in any singular skill could be the difference in being a late-first selection or lottery.

Carr will need to carry his elite production into Big 12 play and beyond — where he'll face staunch teams such as No. 4 Iowa State, No. 7 Houston, No. 19 Kansas, No. 10 BYU and plenty more with a potential NCAA Tournament bid — though is current production recipe feels very replicable.