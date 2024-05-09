NBA Draft Scouting Report: Washington State's Jaylen Wells
Player Info
Jaylen Wells
Wing | Washington State
Height: 6'8” | Weight: 205 lbs
2024 Draft Age: 20.82
Prospect Profile
Wells is a high-level shooting wing with positional size. He has a quick shot prep and release, is shooting 42% on catch-and-shoot triples, converted 81% of his free throw attempts this past season, and shot 44% from three during his sophomore season at Sonoma State. Wells’ positive trajectory is one of the main indicators that pops on film, as he went from being hesitant with the ball in his hands to soundly attacking closeouts and operating out of the pick-and-roll by the end of the season. This season-by-season positive trajectory dates back to high school and his jump from Division II to Washington State.
READ MORE: Jaylen Wells Interview with Draft Digest
Wells' most clear strength is his ability to hit catch-and-shoot threes. His prolific shooting ability forces defenses to conduct hard closeouts. Oftentimes this leads to a smooth floater, pull-up jumper, or a sidestep three for Wells. Building off of the floaters, the 6-foot-8 prospect is capable of shooting off the dribble as well -- leading to a sound in-between game while forcing point-of-attack defenders to go over screens. This will continue to be useful as his slashing and pick-and-roll reps develop as well.
Wells needs improve as a driver, though he has shown some promise. At times, Wells can have a loose handle or look uncertain with the ball in his hands, especially when facing pressure. He also hasn't taken as many shots as the rim as teams would like, which is another area of improvement. Continuing to take drives to the rim or off the pick-and-roll, rather than settling for floaters, will continue to open up his game at the next level. He also needs to become a more productive rebounder, which would help round out his game.
At nearly 6-foot-8 with a likely similar wingspan, Wells has shown potential as an on-ball defender at Washington State. He’s shown the ability to contain drivers, using his chest and upper-body strength to hold his own against difficult matchups. While Wells has shown potential on-ball defensively, there are multiple facets of his on-ball defensive game that could improve.
At times, Wells may overuse his hands rather than sliding his feet or using his chest, giving up a driving angle or defensive foul. He may overextend to the current direction of the ball, giving up a driving lane or causing a late on-ball contest. Wells noticeably hustles to get back into position for a contest on these plays. Additionally, while his off-ball defensive awareness is normally sound, Wells can be caught ball-watching occasionally.
READ MORE: Full Scouting Report
If there’s anything certain with Wells, it’s that he’s going to improve from season to season. He only made varsity his junior year of high school, had drastic statistical improvements from his first season to his second season at Sonoma State, and even improved from game to game this past season with Washington State. A hardworking, 6-foot-8 wing that can hit catch-and-shoot threes and attack closeouts feels like someone teams might target in the middle of the second round.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.
2024 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2024 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.