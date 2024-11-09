NBA Draft: State Farm Champions Classic Brings Big Time Matchups on Nov. 12
The State Farm Champions Classic is set to take place this upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 12. We will get to see Michigan State take on current No. 1 Kansas to open the day, followed by another blue-blood matchup between No. 7 Duke and No. 23 Kentucky. This event will bring together four of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history, with each team featuring intriguing draft prospects. Let’s take a look at a few names to know ahead of these high-powered matchups.
Michigan State vs. No. 1 Kansas | Atlanta, GA | 5:30 PM CT
Michigan State
Jaden Akins | Guard | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Senior
Jaden Akins has gotten off to a hot start in his senior season, averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block through Michigan State’s first two games. Akins is a smooth, athletic guard who excels at finishing near the rim with big dunks and a soft touch. He has shot the ball well on dribble pull-ups so far this season and looks to be one of the primary scoring options for Michigan State. His motor is extremely high on a nightly basis, and this elite level of competition could provide a clearer picture of just how productive he could be throughout the season.
Jase Richardson | Guard | 6’3” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Jase Richardson has found his groove early for the Spartans, averaging 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal through his first two collegiate games. He is an athletic guard with a mature feel both on and off the ball offensively, and quick hands that have consistently disrupted opposing offenses defensively. While he is a bit small for a primarily off-ball guard, his ability to affect the game in a variety of ways is very intriguing for his long-term upside. He is currently only 1-of-2 from deep on the season, but expect his shooting volume to increase as the season progresses.
Kansas
Zeke Mayo | Guard | 6’4” | 185 lbs | Senior
Zeke Mayo received a lot of preseason praise from coach Bill Self and has lived up to the hype, finishing his season opener with 19 points, four rebounds and one steal. His shooting mechanics look very clean, both on pull-ups and catch-and-shoot opportunities. He is a quick processor on offense and does not force shots. When attacking the rim, he is crafty with his footwork and uses impressive touch to get shots to fall over rim protectors.
Hunter Dickinson | Center | 7’2” | 265 lbs | Senior
Hunter Dickinson has been one of the biggest names in college basketball over the past few seasons and looks to remain a star, having put up 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in his season opener. His three-point shot has been a clear point of improvement, and he looks comfortable attempting them when he has space. His foot speed is a bit slow, which isn’t too much of an issue in college, but the lack of mobility could be a concern when translating to the NBA.
Flory Bidunga | Forward | 6’9” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Flory Bidunga is one of the highest-upside big men in this freshman class, and he started the season strong with 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He is a strong and athletic big man who excels as a play finisher on the interior. While his offensive game is still developing, his defensive potential is what makes him such a strong prospect. He makes smart reads and moves very well laterally for a player of his size, allowing him to impact the game in a variety of ways.
No. 7 Duke vs. No. 23 Kentucky | Atlanta, GA | 8:00 PM CT
Duke
Cooper Flagg | Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman
Cooper Flagg is widely considered the top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he did not disappoint in his season debut, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. His elite versatility on both ends of the floor was evident, and he looked overwhelming at times. While his jump shot didn’t get much of a look in this first game, his aggressiveness and selflessness were as advertised. This matchup against tougher competition will be very interesting to monitor.
Kon Knueppel | Wing | 6’7” | 217 lbs | Freshman
Kon Knueppel had a very impressive debut, finishing with a team-high 22 points, along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal. He is an extremely smart off-ball mover who easily gets to his spots for open looks and makes smart passes to keep the ball moving when a shot isn’t there. He has played with great confidence throughout the preseason and in the season opener. His defense has also looked very promising, as he processes the game quickly and rarely gets caught out of position.
Kentucky
Otega Oweh | Guard | 6’4” | 215 lbs | Junior
Otega Oweh is a two-way problem who plays with a high motor, which translates well to the stat sheet. He opened the season with 21 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. The Wildcats have a well-rounded roster, so it seems safe to assume there won’t be a primary scoring option on a nightly basis. Whether or not Oweh is always putting up big scoring numbers, his defensive versatility and ability to turn stops into transition opportunities make him a very promising NBA prospect.
Lamont Butler | Guard | 6’2” | 208 lbs | Senior
Lamont Butler has been everywhere for Kentucky, from the preseason to the season opener, where he contributed 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. He doesn’t need to score the ball to impact games, as his on-ball defense and smart decision-making while helping and jumping passing lanes have looked elite. As the season progresses, Butler could be counted on to bring a spark on both ends every night to keep Kentucky moving. This matchup against a loaded Duke team will offer a good look at how Butler can impact games against primarily larger players.
