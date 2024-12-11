NBA Draft: Villanova's Eric Dixon Shines as Elite Scorer With Versatile Game
Villanova currently sits at 6-4 on the season following an extremely bumpy start over their first seven games, but they have recently looked like they are finding their identity after rolling to three straight victories. While the Wildcats do not have the level of overall talent that we are used to seeing, the play they have received from senior forward Eric Dixon has been nothing short of remarkable. He is currently second in the nation for scoring at 25.7 points per game, and how he has scored his points is what really opens the case for how well he could translate to the NBA.
Let’s dive into Dixon’s play so far this year and how he has shown the ability to transition to the next level.
As mentioned, Dixon has been one of the best scorers in all of college basketball this season but has also made an impact all over the floor. Through his first nine games of the season, he has averaged 25.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals on eye-popping efficiency: 53% from the field, 54.1% from three and 85.1% from the free-throw line. The scoring volume and efficiency are clearly the most interesting aspects of his game, but his ability to leverage his wide and strong frame on screens and for interior positioning offers a wider range of potential roles in the NBA.
As far as his scoring translatability goes, his long-range shooting has looked great this year. Connecting on 54.1% of his attempts from three is obviously impressive, but this efficiency coming on 6.8 attempts per game is even more encouraging. It would not be too surprising if these numbers were to dip as the season progresses, but this elite level of productivity is undeniable. Even if the effectiveness of these shots were to slow down, he creates space for himself by navigating screens off-ball and this should be able to translate with NBA spacing.
Aside from the long-range shooting, he also has great touch inside the lane as he consistently has finished through contact. He does not lack aggression and does not seem to back down from opponents. His willingness to either finish through contact or over the top with a soft touch, these tools have also seemed very promising.
Dixon also excels at the little things and does a great job of using his physicality to make up for a common height discrepancy on the interior. He stands at 6-foot-8 and is solid at elevating to contest shots near the rim, but typically puts more of a focus on strength and positioning. Dixon also has quick feet for his size, which helps him cover multiple positions and defend ball screens effectively.
Another example of the little things that he does so well is his effectiveness as a screener. As previously mentioned, he has a strong frame and does a great job of getting set and then quickly making decisions while finding open space for himself. Dixon typically shares the floor with at least one other big, so whether or not he is the primary screener, his ability to fill this role speaks volumes about his potential as a versatile player at the next level.
In conclusion, Eric Dixon's impressive scoring ability, strong physicality and versatility make him an intriguing NBA prospect. While the road ahead may not be as clear as some of this year's other top players, Dixon’s play this season has shown that he has the tools to make an impact at the next level.
