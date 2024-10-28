NBA Draft: Zvonimir Ivisic Continues to Build on Last Year's Draft Hype
In Arkansas’ exhibition against Kansas on Oct. 25, the Razorbacks had several draft prospects who showcased what makes them highly regarded.
One standout performance came from second-year big man Zvonimir Ivisic. He is considered one of the best returning prospects in college basketball due to his versatile offensive game and rim-protection upside. This article will break down his debut performance against No. 1 ranked Kansas and highlight the aspects of his game that could propel him up draft boards throughout the upcoming season.
In his 30 minutes of action, Ivisic finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and a block. He has a great frame at 7 feet 2 inches and 245 pounds and plays a very smart brand of basketball. Before following Coach Calipari to Arkansas this season, he averaged five points and three rebounds as a freshman at Kentucky. He was only able to play in 15 games due to eligibility issues but seems set for a breakout season with more consistent playing time. In those 15 games last season, he played 20 minutes or more only three times but was highly productive during those opportunities, averaging ten points, six rebounds and three blocks. While early-season games should provide a good look at his role for the upcoming season, exhibition games should be viewed with caution and not taken as a definitive picture of what the season will hold.
Kansas played this exhibition without All-American big man Hunter Dickinson, and Ivisic was more than able to take advantage of this on the interior. He was active on the glass at both ends of the floor, turning defensive rebounds into outlet passes for fast-break opportunities and offensive rebounds into second-chance points and tip-ins. While playing with his back to the basket in post-ups, Ivisic was very effective with his strength and soft touch near the rim, resulting in easy points. He also showcased his fluidity on one possession by spinning off a defender with a smooth roll over his left shoulder into a powerful two-handed dunk.
Another extremely promising aspect of his game is his jump shooting. He connected on 2-of-5 from three-point range and found his spots along the perimeter while his defender crashed, giving him plenty of time and space to get comfortable on these looks. His shooting mechanics look clean, and he uses a high release point to create even more space. He also made all six of his free throw attempts, which offered another glimpse of the fluidity of his mechanics and could indicate that his three-point shooting may continue to improve.
The final aspect of his offensive game that stood out was his ability to serve as a connective playmaker. His four assists came off cuts, as he spotted teammates flashing to the rim and delivered the ball over smaller opponents. Interior players with good passing vision are extremely effective in today’s NBA, so if this continues to improve, the sky's the limit for his long-term potential.
Defensively, Ivisic is not an overly mobile or switchable big, but he did a great job of retreating into drop coverage. While defending the rim, he plays with solid timing and anticipation, which, when combined with his size, results in constant disruption. There were several plays against Kansas where he elevated to knock the ball away on passes that opponents attempted to get over his head. Rim protectors will always be valued in the NBA, but when combined with his feel for the game and floor-spacing ability, Ivisic has the potential to be one of the first centers selected in the 2025 NBA draft.
