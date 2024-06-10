NBA Mock Draft: Milwaukee Bucks Grab Instant Impact From Kansas
With the 2024 NBA Draft right around the corner, the mock drafts are heating up. In Draft expert Derek Parker's latest projection, he has the Milwaukee Bucks capitalizing on their first-round asset.
This projection sees the Bucks nabbing Kansas Jayhawks wing Kevin McCullar Jr. with pick No. 23 in an against-the-grain pick. While many have sourced on the 6-foot-5 wing with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Parker remains confident in his potential rookie impact.
"With the way last season went, I think it is pretty vital the Bucks leave with a rookie that can make an impact. I think McCullar can do that next year with some of the best perimeter defense in the class and a scalable offensive game...I think the 3-point shot is still going to come around, and I just think he is going to make winning plays in a smaller role," Parker explained in his latest Mock Draft.
McCullar was tasked with carrying the load for the Kansas Jayhawks who lacked depth and talent on their 2023-24 squad. The 23-year-old suffered some injuries in his fifth season in the college ranks. Putting the wing into a more comfortable environment where he is relying on defense and play finishing rather than helping create will do wonders for the swingman.
The Milwaukee Bucks would be able to give McCullar that role alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard - he would interject defense and 3-point potential to the Eastern Conference contenders looking for stability in year two under Doc Rivers and with their dynamic duo.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.