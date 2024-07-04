Pair of Rookies Set to Elevate Timberwolves to New Heights
When it comes to improving an NBA roster, contenders generally look to free agency and the trade market. That’s what teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and several others have done this offseason, adding needle-moving talent via those avenues.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a different path, deciding to be extremely aggressive in the draft to add players who can help immediately. This is a cost-effective way to bring in impactful players, while also investing in the future of the team.
On the night of the 2024 NBA Draft, Minnesota came into the event with the No. 27 overall pick. That selection was ultimately used on Terrence Shannon Jr., a dynamic and skilled wing out of Illinois. One of the most physically imposing creators in this class with a wealth of basketball experience, he was among the most win-now players in this class at 23 years old.
But before the Timberwolves made that pick, the team made perhaps the most shocking move of the night. In a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota flipped an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a first-round swap in 2030 for the rights to No. 8 overall pick, Rob Dillingham out of Kentucky. Arguably the best self-creator and isolation scorer in this entire class, he can act as a spark plug off the bench in year one.
These were both phenomenal moves by the Timberwolves, who took an unorthodox — but potentially very beneficial — route in improving their roster this summer. Adding long-term pieces on manageable contracts who can help win now is a great approach.
Rather than compete with other contenders in free agency and in big splashy trades, Minnesota ran its own race by leveraging the draft to improve. There’s no question that the Timberwolves will have a chance to make the NBA Finals next season, with both Dillingham and Shannon Jr. playing real roles.
