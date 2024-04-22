2024 NBA Draft: Tristan Enaruna Wins Portsmouth Invitational Tournament MVP
The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has come to an end with Jani-King winning the championship led by Tristan Enaruna. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the field. With Enaruna being the best player out of the 64 player field it should guarantee him a spot at the G League Elite Camp which would help improve his chances of being drafted this year.
Enaruna is a fifth-year senior who had a very interesting college career. He barely got any playing time during his first two years in college when he played for the Kansas Jayhawks. He proceeded to transfer to Iowa State for a year where he started in the majority of their games but didn’t quite get the minutes or on-ball opportunities he was looking for. He decided to transfer to Cleveland State for his final two years in college where he was the star for the team. In his final year in college, he averaged 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
The fifth year senior has a great combination of skill, size, length and mobility for a power forward. It’s clear he has the versatility and talent to play in the NBA. Sometimes playing at a high major school isn’t what’s best for a player. With Enaruna transferring down to a mid-major he was able to develop his on-ball skills and become more comfortable and confident with the ball in his hands.
The next step for the 6-foot-8 power forward is developing his 3-point jumper. He made some strides in his final year in college but he’s still quite inconsistent from the outside. As someone who’s a non-center, then it’s going to be extremely vital that he becomes more effective as an outside shooter, especially off the catch.
The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament was a success for Enaruna. So the big question is what’s next for him in the draft process? Undoubtedly he will receive an invite to the G League Elite Camp which will be held May 11th and 12th in Chicago, Illinois. If he’s able to perform at a high level yet again then he will likely get invited to the NBA Draft Combine.
He could be the next PIT star to get drafted to the NBA.
