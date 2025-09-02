Projecting the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery
The 2026 NBA Draft is nearly a full calendar year away, though it’s never too early to begin pontificating about which players land where.
The class is said to hold as many as three No. 1-level prospects in Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa, with potentially more set to join their ranks.
It’s highlighted by the influx of incoming five-stars, but certainly has its fair share of solid returnees, too, in Bennett Stirtz, Thomas Haugh, Jayden Quaintance (if he classifies as a returnee at freshly 18), and plenty more.
Potentially even harder than projecting where players will finish will be guessing where teams finish. While there’s a trio of expected bottom-tier teams in the Jazz, Washington and Nets, it’s exceptionally hard to predict past that. Teams like Charlotte, Portland and more are on the rise talent-wise, but could still see down seasons due to the NBA’s general talent-level.
Suffice it to say, guessing both where players land and which teams those are is nearly impossible this far out. Still, it can be an informative exercise.
In a recent video posted to YouTube, we attempted to project the 2026 NBA Draft lottery. We used the current Tankathon order — which will undoubtedly be incorrect as any other project would be — but will be right on several fronts.
You can watch the video, or read on to see how the order shook out:
1 — Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa, BYU
2 — Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson, Kansas
3 — Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Boozer, Duke
4 — Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)
5 — Portland Trail Blazers: Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
6 — Chicago Bulls: Nate Ament, Tennessee
7 — Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix): Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
8 — Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown, Louisville
9 — Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans): Koa Peat, Arizona
10 — Miami Heat: Isiah Harwell, Houston
11 — Toronto Raptors: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
12 — Memphis Grizzlies: Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech
13 — Indiana Pacers: Dash Daniels, Melbourne (NBL)
14 — San Antonio Spurs: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
In this mock, the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets are the big winners, drafting Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer, respectively. The Jazz add a potential superstar scorer with Utah ties, Washington grabs their most talented guard prospect in decades, and the Nets make it out with massive frontcourt talent.
Other notable selections include the Grizzlies leaving with two talented prospects, the Hawks cashing in on their acquired Pelicans' first, and Toronto gambling on a new archetpye in Chris Cenac Jr.