San Antonio Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Debuts in Must Watch Game
The NBA season is right around the corner and last week the league announced the full 82 game schedule for each team.
One of the biggest stories on the docket is when the 2024 NBA Draft class is making their debuts, including San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Stephon Castle.
While the Western Conference is still shaping up to be ultra competitive, the Spurs are still attempting to make a stride in year two with Victor Wembanyama. Flanking their No. 1 pick from the 2023 NBA Draft with the additions of Harrison Ingram, Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul, and the aforementioned Castle. This is coupled with their existing core of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins.
This will be an interesting roster for legendary bench boss Gregg Popovich to manage.
They utilized the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on the UCONN guard who looks to be able to contribute in year one thanks to his stellar defense. However, during the predraft process, Castile made it clear he sees himself as a point guard. With the Spurs having Paul and Tre Jones, finding point guard minutes for the rookie will be interesting.
That journey begins on Oct. 24 against the Dallas Mavericks on TNT. As Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lift a Western Conference Championship banner into the American Airlines Arena, year two of Wembanyama begins in a must watch game.
