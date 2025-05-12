Spurs Land No. 14 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the highly-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The San Antonio Spurs were among them, being the only team with two outright selections in this year’s draft lottery owning the Hawks’ unprotected first. Atlanta finished 40-42 on the season, earning the final spot in the lottery: just a 0.7% chance at No. 1 and a all-but-penciled-in 97% chance at landing No. 14.
On Monday, that held true, with San Antonio landing the No. 14 pick.
Having now drafted back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners in Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle — as well as trading for star guard De’Aaron Fox — the Spurs seem to be trending towards fielding a competitive roster next year. And the No. 14 pick should play a part in that.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
Luckily, the Spurs should have their fair share of talented prospects to choose from, even in the late-lottery. With the strength of the upper ranks of ’25 draft, talented role players and upside bets will get pushed lower and lower.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.