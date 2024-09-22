Top 40 Recruit London Jemsion Commits to Alabama
Yesterday, top 40 recruit London Jemsion finalized his decision and committed to Coach Nate Oats and the University of Alabama. He joins Amari Allen as the only other 2025 player to commit to the Crimson Tide as of right now, with various interests from AJ Dybantsa, Brayden Burries, Meleek Thomas, Jeremiah Green, and Francis Chukwudebelu among others according to 247Sports. Jemison chose Alabama over programs Kansas and Louisville.
The Connecticut native is one of the most underrated players in the class of 2025. Jemison possesses good size for a wing and shot the ball well at 2024 EYBL. He shot 36.9% from three on 5.8 attempts per game. He’s also a toolsy driver who excels especially well driving off the catch. Few at EYBL 17U matched his combination of driving volume and efficiency; although, it is noteworthy to mention his contact aversion on drives at times.
On the defensive end, Jemison is a great event creator, averaging 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game at EYBL. This rounds out the profile of an excellent modern-day two-way wing. He has all of the tools to one day develop into an NBA player, with Alabama being a great program for him to continue on that path.
With the Crimson Tide, Jemison will need to show consistent shooting alongside his impressive driving and defensive skillset. If he can do that, the young prospect can emerge as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
