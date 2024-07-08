Top NBA Draft Prospect Cooper Flagg Participates In Team USA Olympic Scrimmages
With last month’s 2024 NBA Draft out of the way, 2025 Draft prospects will inch into the spotlight in the upcoming months. The 2024 rookie class will have its moments between the NBA Summer League and their NBA debuts, but before we all know it, talk of the 2025 NBA Draft will run rampant in basketball circles.
Front and center of these divisions will be Duke commit Cooper Flagg. Heralded as one of the best prospects of recent years, the Maine native has earned the unique opportunity to compete with the best players in the world at just 17 years old. He’s been selected to the USA’s Olympic select team, the group that competes with America’s actual Olympic squad in Vegas. Joining the likes of Brandon Miller and Payton Pritchard, Flagg is the only pre-NBA player on the roster.
The events of these scrimmages aren’t publicly televised, but some intriguing Flagg clips have surfaced on social media.
In the above clip, Flagg first gets his shot rejected by Anthony Davis before slamming down a dunk off a backdoor cut. In the clip below, he assists Trayce Jackson-Davis with a slick behind-the-back feed.
Defensively, Flagg has reportedly checked LeBron James and Devin Booker. Considering he’s playing a team that also stars Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Kawhi Leonard at his position, he probably has had his fair of tough assignments throughout different possessions.
Such an environment surrounded by the best basketball players in the world is highly beneficial for Flagg’s development. In these scrimmages, he’s tested to the max defensively, and forced to hone in on his complimentary skills playing alongside the best collection of creation he will likely ever play with.
Flagg will take this experience and development to Durham this fall suiting up for Duke. The 6-foot-9 forward is projected to go first overall next June with his tenacious defensive skills and smooth scoring package.
