Top NBA Drafts Prospects in Transfer Portal
The NCAA’s transfer portal for this college basketball season officially opened on March 24, and players flooded in, looking for new homes next season.
The portal is filled with players of all kinds, notably, those looking for even more opportunity or to play for some of the best teams in the nation. With that, prospects could bolster their chances at getting selected in next year’s NBA Draft.
While the 2025 NBA Draft is just around the corner, it’s never too early to talk 2026. Here are three of the top players in the transfer portal who could be 2026 draftees:
Bennett Stirtz, Guard
A 6-foot-4 guard, few players in the NCAA Tournament did more for their stock than Stirtz. He scored 21 points apiece in the first two rounds, par for the course considering his season with Drake.
He displayed keen scoring instincts — most importantly shooting 40% from three with great volume — as well as great passing and defense at 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Stirtz was gaining acclaim as a 2025 draftee, and was likely to be an early second round pick at the latest. Now, Stirtz is following coach Ben McCollum to Iowa, and with a big season, he could land himself firmly in the first round in 2026.
Jason Sanon, Guard
One of the top players in the portal, Sanon was one of a few five-star players from the 2024 class who didn’t earn a beaucoup of NBA Draft hype, but still managed a productive first season.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged just under 12 points, shooting 42% overall and a decent 37% from three on great volume for Arizona State. Now, he’ll be taking his talents to St. John’s under Rick Pitino.
Canon will undoubtedly be a centerpiece for the Red Storm, and if he improves on his already solid stats in a larger role, he could be a legitimate lottery threat next season.
Magoon Gwath, Center
Gwath is one of the more unique prospects in all of college basketball, standing at 7-foot with a highly-mobile skillset.
As a freshman at San Diego State, he scored 8.5 points, came down with 5.2 rebounds and sent an elite 2.6 blocks per game, managing to shoot 38% from beyond the arc, too. He’ll undoubtedly be on NBA Draft radars due to his eccentric styles, the only question is when.
It’s not yet known if he’ll transfer or enter the 2025 NBA Draft, where he’ll likely be a second round pick.