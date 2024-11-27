UConn's Liam McNeeley Raises Value Despite Two Losses at Maui Invitational
UConn entered Maui as the No. 2 team in the nation, but quickly lost their first two games against unranked opponents Memphis and Colorado.
While these were both underwhelming showings for the Huskies as a team, freshman forward Liam McNeeley showed a side of himself that surely caught the eyes of many NBA teams. His statistical performance was not remarkable, but his high level of communication and willingness to put his body on the line for his team’s success were what stood out. Let’s take a look at each of McNeeley’s games in Maui and highlight several moments that were hard to miss.
McNeeley has had a solid start to his freshman year, averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds,1.5 assists and 0.7 steals through his first six games. His biggest impacts can be found in his three-point shooting, defensive IQ and positional rebounding. His scoring has been efficient, as he has recorded double-digit points in each game so far while also recording a double-double in his first two games of the season against Sacred Heart and New Hampshire. While he is not an elite athlete, he moves his feet very well and relies on his strength to make up for it. McNeeley has regularly shown flashes that suggest he could develop into a versatile player at the next level.
In UConn’s first matchup in Maui against Memphis, McNeeley finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Due to the start-to-finish competitive nature of this game, the tension was high. While he could have been frustrated, McNeeley displayed his high motor until the end. There were several instances where he was seen encouraging teammates and bringing energy to huddles. This level of intensity is not typical for freshmen and becomes even more intriguing given the level of player McNeeley has shown himself to be.
Their second matchup of the Maui Invitational ended in another single-digit defeat to Colorado. This game played out a little differently for McNeeley, as he led the Huskies in scoring with 20 points. He also added one rebound, one assist and one steal. The Huskies scored a season-low 73 points, and while they struggled offensively at times, McNeeley took matters into his own hands by scoring 16 points in the first half. He also regularly showed elite, hard-nosed defense and high-level hustle. While statistical productivity typically catches the eye, his ability to excel at the little things is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
He brought a consistent two-way impact that has not been rare up to this point. McNeeley has looked like a sure-fire first-round pick in the upcoming draft despite not having typical physical tools. He could find a role at both the three and the four in the NBA but currently projects as a versatile stretch-forward.
McNeeley did have solid productivity in these two games, but this selflessness and leadership from a freshman are extremely rare. His willingness to dive for every loose ball and battle for rebounds against tougher opponents raises his ceiling and appears to have propelled him into lottery talks. It seems like a safe bet that these traits will be highly valued. These two games were the Huskies’ first losses of the season, so seeing how McNeeley bounces back in their next outing could be very telling of his mindset and top-tier competitiveness.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.