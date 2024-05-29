What is the Ideal Landing Spot for USC's Isaiah Collier?
Andy Enfield's last season at Southern Cal was a tumultuous one due to a confluence of factors, the most important of which was probably the fact that the pieces may have not fit all that well together.
This isn't to say it was devoid of talent – in fact, the opposite is true. And even in a back court as crowded as USC's was in 2023-24, true freshman and McDonald's All-American Isaiah Collier still managed to carve out a major role, a majority in usage percentage, and serious scoring numbers.
While splitting back court time with Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, and Bronny James, Collier averaged 16.3 points per game, as well as dishing 4.3 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field.
Collier's primary weapon is his ability to get downhill with the ball when headed towards the basket on a drive. Built like a tailback, when Collier gets a head of steam, he's going to make it to the rack, and likely draw a foul or finish through contact given his unreal strength for a 19-year-old guard.
His flaws come where he lacks polish – mostly as a shooter, where he has a lot of room for improvement. He shoots 33% from beyond the arc and 67% from the free-throw line, both of which are negative indicators and skills Collier must fix to a reasonable degree to play at the next level.
His 4.3 assists per game, while not bad, did come on an extremely high usage rate of 29.7%. He also turned the ball over 3.3 times per game, so he has to develop overall as a playmaker.
Wiith this information, the ideal landing spot for Isaiah Collier would be a place where he can take on the lead initiator spot, but with a reduced role and reduced usage rate. So what teams have some point guard play in place, but are looking for new blood at the position?
Miami Heat
Miami is a team in need of a young point guard, as their current rotation at the lead consists of Terry Rozier III, Patty Mills, and Alondes Williams.
The Heat have needed a new direction at point guard for a long time, and though Devin Carter is their obvious fit and likely target, there is a good probability Carter is off the board before Pick 15. Collier could play next to Butler, Jaquez, and Adebayo, learning the defensive side of the ball as well as providing some much-needed activity on offense, as driving the ball is Collier's specialty.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans need more depth behind CJ McCollum, and Jose Alvarado is going into his last year on contract in New Orleans. Collier would be a seamless fit into the roster in the Big Easy alongside play finishers like Zion Williamson and scoring options to help with spacing like McCollum off ball or Brandon Ingram.
At Pick 17, there is a decent chance that someone else has already snagged Collier, as he's projected by many to go, at earliest, around the mid-to-late lottery (10-14 range). But if he somehow slips through the cracks, the Pelicans could get a true steal.
Toronto Raptors
Another team in need of point guard help, Toronto's only real point guard option at the moment is Immanuel Quickley, and more than they need to replace Quickley, they need to supplement the room with more talent – and frankly, bodies.
Collier brings athleticism to the point guard role, and can help work out his passing kinks by playing off of an elite playmaker in power forward Scottie Barnes. It's extremely helpful for young guards, especially leads, to have other playmakers on the floor at other positions to take some of the pressure off of leading the offense completely.
Collier could go as high as Pick 10 to Utah or Pick 11 to Chicago, but from most of the recent conjecture, he will be available in the mid-to-late teens. In any case, Collier, for all his flaws, is a plus at his position, and depending on where he goes, he could return tremendous value.
