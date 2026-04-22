How Cristiano Ronaldo Could Soon Match Historic LeBron James Feat

Cristiano Ronaldo playing professional with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., for Al Nassr is touted as a possibility during the 2026–27 season.

Ronaldo Jr, often known as Cristianinho, has closely followed his father’s career path in recent years, moving between the youth setups at Juventus, Manchester United and Al Nassr.

The 15-year-old, who celebrates his 16th birthday on June 17, has also played junior international soccer for Portugal. Given the intrigue in his fledgling career because of Ronaldo Sr., he is no stranger to a viral video and last week scored a hattrick for Al Nassr’s U16s.

Reports are now emerging that Al Nassr officials are “considering” promoting Cristianinho to the senior team for next season. A decision, based on an assessment of his ability and readiness, and what benefit the inclusion of the teenager would have, is expected to be made once 2025–26 is over.

Ronaldo has another season left on the two-year contract extension he signed with Al Nassr in 2025, so the stars could align for the pair to play alongside each other.

Father-Son Duos in Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is a Portugal youth international. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

While different generations of the same family playing professional soccer is relatively common, simultaneous father-son duos are very rare, if for nothing other than the inevitable age gap between them. But Ronaldo’s longevity and Cristianinho’s early emergence makes it possible.

Ronaldo was 25 when he became a single father to his first son, using a surrogate in the United States, taking full custody of Cristianinho and keeping the mother’s identity a guarded secret. He is now 41 years of age, unusually old in soccer, but remains healthy enough to keep playing.

Former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eiður Guðjohnsen was 17 when he replaced his 34-year-old father, Arnór, during an Iceland national team match in 1996. They didn’t actually play on the pitch at the same time, but it was still a world first in international soccer history.

Rivaldo, the Ballon d’Or winner in 1999, actually did directly play with his son, Rivaldinho, for little known Brazilian club Mogi Mirim in June 2015. Both even scored in the match.

Before they became estranged, David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham briefly played together in a 2015 charity match. Beckham Sr. was 40 years old and retired, but shared the Old Trafford pitch with his then 16-year-old son in an ‘All Star’ game raising money for Unicef.

Ashley Young was denied the chance to play against his son, Tyler, when the former’s Everton faced Peterborough United in the FA Cup. Unfortunately, Tyler didn’t get off the bench.

In the Footsteps of LeBron James’s ‘Crazy’ NBA History

LeBron James and Bronny James are LA Lakers teammates. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James made NBA history in October 2024 when he became one half of the league’s first active father-son duo, with Bronny James. This month, they’ve added to that legacy by sharing the court for the LA Lakers against the Houston Rockets in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

“I was on the floor with my son in a playoff game. That’s probably the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me in my career,” LeBron said. “It’s just so cool to be out there with him, and his brother and sister and his mom in the building, and his grandma. That’s just insane. My mom got to watch her son and her grandson during the playoffs. That’s crazy.”

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