What Will Nate Ament Bring to Tennessee Basketball?
Nate Ament enters the 2025–26 season with high expectations.
The forward is a projected top-five pick on multiple mainstream outlets and will have a significant role on a contender in the SEC.
“He's the kind of versatile talent who can impact the game in various ways and, in our eyes, he was the No. 1 player in the class,” Barnes said about the incoming freshman.
Below, we’ll examine all the various ways Ament could affect the game at Tennessee and, later, the NBA.
Immediate Floor Spacing
Ament’s most transferable skill entering college is his shooting. He shot nearly 39% from three on good volume in his pre-college sample and didn’t need much space to get it off.
Whether spotting up in the corner or trailing in transition, Ament has legitimate gravity on the perimeter. Expect him to thrive in pick-and-pop situations and off-ball actions in Barnes's offense. Even if he doesn’t get high usage early, his presence will open driving lanes for guards and pull opposing bigs away from the paint.
Midrange acumen
While Ament’s three-point shot is his calling card, his counter is his mid-range game. When defenders chase him off the line, he flows into floaters, turnarounds and leaning pull-ups with excellent touch.
He lacks top-end burst or vertical pop but compensates with long strides, body control and the ability to score off-balance. His shot profile features a lot of finesse, a rare trait for a player his size.
Additive passing
Ament won’t be asked to run the offense, but his passing ability gives Tennessee added value. He consistently makes the right read, keeps the ball moving and leverages his scoring gravity to generate open looks for teammates.
In transition, Ament can grab a rebound and go. His ability to push the pace, threaten the defense as a scorer and deliver simple outlet passes adds an extra layer to the Vols’ offensive versatility.
Positional Defense and Length
Defensively, Ament fits Tennessee's system and could grow into an elite defender like Barnes. At 6 feet 9 inches with a 6-foot-11-inch wingspan, he projects as a strong weak-side defender who can cover ground with the best of the best.
In high school, he averaged 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per 40 minutes and showed flashes of switchability, including taking on elite guards in isolation. His motor and understanding of help positioning make him a good fit in Tennessee’s disciplined defensive scheme.
He’ll need to add strength to consistently hold up at the point of attack, especially against physical wings, but the tools are already in place for him to contribute on that end.
What to Watch
The most significant variable for Ament in year one is physicality. At just 190 pounds, he’ll need to prove he can handle the strength and speed of the SEC. While he has skill and length, stronger defenders have been able to bump him off his spots and funnel him into tougher shots.
He also lacks elite burst or a wiggle with the ball, so creating separation against quicker, more physical college defenders could be challenging.
Another point of focus is aggression. Ament is naturally unselfish and often lets the game come to him, but there were stretches in high school when he faded into the background. Barnes will want to see him play with more urgency and purpose, particularly in big moments.