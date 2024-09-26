Which Eastern Conference Rookie Can Pop?
It's likely not flown below anyone's radar that the 2024 NBA Draft class was not projected as being particularly strong. Yet, as is usually the case, someone will pop regardless, likely to the tune of making an All-Star game or two.
So, let's explore some names and see what we can try to predict, to the best of our abilities.
We'll rank these players with a potential ranking between 1-10, with 1 being a borderline NBA player, and 10 being a clear-cut perennial All-Star.
(Spoiler alert: No one's getting a 10 in this one.)
First up, three players from the Eastern Conference.
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
The shooting, playmaking, and wing play of Risacher are enormously intriguing, with his 6-foot-10 frame and guard-like skills theoretically making him a beautiful fit for NBA basketball.
The extra space, of which he didn't have last season in France, should allow the top pick to utilize less clogged driving lanes, which could unlock his inside/outside game.
Except, there is a world wherein Risacher doesn't overwhelm athletically, and can't adjust solely off his IQ, which isn't exactly at Luka Dončić levels. Risacher is safe, should meet a certain level of production demands, and be a stable guy for 12 to 15 years. But questions remain, and fairly so, if he can pop.
Potential Rank: 6
Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards
From a physical perspective, it's impossible to not include Sarr on a shortlist. At 7-foot-1, with defensive and shooting upside, all while having the mobility of a wing, he stands out as a player who could become an outright unicorn.
The doubt creeps up, in large part, due to the unrealized shooting, the summer league play, and the fact that his game is far more theoretical at this stage.
Simply put: Sarr has to make enormous strides to get his productivity level up to the same place as his physical attributes, and that's never a foregone conclusion at the NBA level. The potential is there, however.
Potential Rank: 6
Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
There's no question that Buzelis is currently a rough shooter, and one who is going to be deeply reliant on that shot coming along to open up the rest of his game.
However, he's intriguing in almost every other category already, which provides him with a level of potential that flies under the radar, such as his elite athleticism, defensive timing, and raw willingness to attack the rim like a maniac.
If the shooting ever becomes good, or even just league average, Buzelis will be able to leverage it to the point where he can get downhill off the bounce, and become a majorly impactful wing scorer, while also influencing the game offensively. His Russell Westbrook-esque nature, in relentlessly attacking defenders, should suit him at the next level.
Potential Rank: 7
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.