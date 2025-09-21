Which Veteran Prospects Can Make the Leap to 2026 NBA Draft Lottery?
Every year, the NBA Draft is filled with one-and-done prospects, players who spend one season in college before taking their talents to the NBA.
In 2025, 11 of the top 14 picks were players who spent just one year in college. No. 9 overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles was the first player off the board who played more than one year in the NCAA.
This year could be a similar phenomanon, as the international class doesn't appear as strong as past cycles. Currently, Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board ranks just one returnee inside the lottery of the outlet's early rankings, with 11 of the top 14-ranked prospects being college freshman.
There are 10 returning college players ranked in the top 30 of Draft Digest's Big Board, and a few with the potential to work their way into the lottery with strong 2025-26 campaigns.
Isaiah Evans, Duke
Listed at 6-foot-6, Evans had a solid freshman season at Duke that should set the former five-star prospect up for an even bigger role as a sophomore.
Last year, the young wing player averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc and 41.6% from 3-point range. Evans is currently ranked No. 16 on Draft Digest's Big Board.
Karter Knox, Arkansas
Like Evans, Knox was a five-star prospect coming out of high school who turned in a solid freshman season in 2024-25.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, the talented wing player averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. Knox is the No. 17 overall prospect on Draft Digest's Big Board.
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Lendeborg started his college career at Arizona Western College before spending two seasons at UAB.
Following a 2024-25 campaign that saw the veteran average 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game, Lendeborg tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025. At the combine, the two-time American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year measured 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-4 wingspan.
After transferring to Michigan, Lendeborg is the No. 27 prospect on Draft Digest's Big Board.
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Like Lendeborg, Stirtz is well-traveled after starting his college career at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II school, before transferring to Drake.
During his lone season with the Bulldogs, Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 39.5% from deep.
The 6-foot-4 guard transferred to Iowa over the offseason and is rated the No. 28 prospect on Draft Digest's Big Board.
Other returnees to keep an eye on
Alex Condon, Florida
Boogie Fland, Florida
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Aday Mara, Michigan
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
