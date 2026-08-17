Who are Some of the Top Defenders in the 2027 NBA Draft Class?

NBA teams are constantly searching for reliable defenders.

Each of the last two Western Conference champions, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won an NBA title in 2025, were centered on the team's defensive indentity.

Of course, San Antonio and OKC each have a few players who are stars on offense as well, both groups were led by strong defensive efforts.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, players with the potential to contribute on defense earned spots in the class, even without strong offensive resumes. Ugonna Onyenso, for example, was picked No. 52 overall after averaging just 6.5 points per game as a senior.

Here is a look at three standout defenders who could be picked in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Byrd previously tested the NBA Draft waters, and has been one of college basketball's top perimeter defenders for multiple seasons.

The veteran wing player spent four seasons at San Diego State, where he played in 101 games and made 63 starts, before transferring to Providence for the 2026-27 season. In his final year with the Aztecs, Byrd averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

At the 2025 NBA Combine, Byrd measured 6-foot-4-and-three-quarters without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-10 wingspan. With good size on the perimeter, another strong defensive season would likely secure Byrd a place in the 2027 draft.

Natt is entering his sixth season as a college basketball player after starting his career with Southern University at Shreveport, then spending three seasons at LSU-Alexandria.

In his first year at the NCAA level, Natt averaged 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals per game at Sam Houston State. Following his lone year with the Bearkats, Natt transferred to Oklahoma State, where he will join a Cowboys' team that added multiple talented incoming freshmen.

A strong season in the Big 12 could be enough to earn Natt a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft, especially if the former CUSA Defensive Player of the Year turns in another strong campaign on defense.

Tugler enters his senior season at Houston as one of the best defensive players in the country.

As a junior with the Cougars, the former four-star recruit averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Tugler's length makes the Cougars' standout an intriguing defensive prospect.

Tugler will be an undersized frontcourt player at the next level, but his length and defensive prowess could make the rising senior a solid role player in the NBA.