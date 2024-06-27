Rockets Select Reed Sheppard No. 3 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets made a massive jump last season, improving by 19 wins the year before to finish 41-41 on the season.
After a lottery night jump, Houston was able to land the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Wednesday night, they used that pick on Kentucky's Reed Sheppard.
Armed with Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, the Rockets already have a talented young core worthy of heavy minutes. But there’s always room for more talent in the NBA.
Bursting onto the scene as a four-star at Kentucky, Sheppard ignited his draft stock with fiery 3-point shooting and over three stocks per game. Despite being an undersized 6-foot-2, he played the backup combo guard role for the Wildcats, posting one of the best box plus-minus for a freshman in the last several decades.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Sheppard: Offensively, the 3-point shot is clearly a strong point of Sheppard’s game, but he also shoots incredibly efficient at the rim and can hit jumpers in spot-up situations or on the move. His feel for the game on both ends of the floor, efficiency and advanced playmaking ability cannot be ignored. He’s had quite a few games this season in which the passing and vision has been clear, with high assist numbers as a result.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
