Ja Morant’s Strong Statement After Timberwolves-Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies continue finding ways to win, storming back from a 16-point deficit to take down the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The Grizzlies have now four of their last five games, two being against Minnesota, as they sit in third place in the West at 28-15.
Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards dropped 32 points and standout sixth man Naz Reid had 29 off the bench, but the Grizzlies' strong team play willed them to the win.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for Memphis, dropping 24 points and 11 rebounds with a game-high +24 in the two-point win. Jackson has been phenomenal for the Grizzlies this season, leading the team in scoring, steals, and blocks, continuing his two-way dominance.
Following Monday's huge win, Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant vouched for Jackson to get an All-Star nod this season.
"I think it's no question," Morant said on Jackson's All-Star campaign. "Any other time, they base it off seeding and all that... but all that goes out the window when it comes to us. Yeah, I'm pushing for him to be an All-Star. I think he absolutely deserves it. He's been playing at an All-NBA level if we're actually being honest. He got us in the position we're in now. One of the most healthiest guys on the team, he brings it every night on both ends."
Jackson was an All-Star in the 2022-23 season, the same year he also won NBA Defensive Player of the Year. While the Grizzlies star has not gotten as much love since then, he has been as consistent as any player in the league and certainly deserves an All-Star nod.
In the NBA's latest fan returns of All-Star voting, Jackson received the 10th most votes of Western Conference frontcourt players, but strong performances on the national stage like Monday's win will help his case.
