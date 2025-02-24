All Grizzlies

NBA Admits Multiple Mistakes in Cavaliers-Grizzlies

The NBA revealed a mistake in their Last Two Minute Reports for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Feb 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) fight for possession during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to Cleveland to match up against the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Cavaliers on Sunday night, a marquee matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA. Despite it being a close battle throughout, the Cavaliers held on in a tight contest to capture the 129-123 win over the Grizzlies.

While Cleveland's victory can be attributed in large part to their rebounding efforts, outrebounding Memphis 57-37, there were two calls late in the game that went against the Cavaliers that perhaps kept the game closer between the two sides. Following a release by the league, it appears as if two mistakes were made in Sunday's officiating.

The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Sunday's Cavaliers-Grizzlies game, showing two errors in late game officiating by the crew.

At the 0:23 mark in the fourth quarter with Cleveland up 125-121, Cavaliers forward Max Strus was assessed a foul on Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. when it should've been the other way around.

"Jackson Jr. (MEM) clamps and holds Strus's (CLE) arm as he passes and an offensive foul on Jackson Jr. was warranted rather than the foul on Strus."

At the 0:09 mark in the fourth quarter with Cleveland up 129-123, Jackson Jr. was not called for preventing Cleveland's Evan Mobley from contesting a jump shot.

"Jackson Jr. (MEM) illegally extends into Mobley's (CLE) path and continues to move backwards, affecting Mobley's ability to contest the impending jump shot."

While the Last Two Minute Report reveals the Cavaliers were not given two calls late, they still came out with the win and weren't affected by the fouls in terms of the outcome. The two sides are set to meet again on March 14th, when Cleveland travels to Memphis.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

