How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 28, 9:00 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM (Denver)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (7-12) and Los Angeles Clippers (5-13) meet for the first of four matchups this season. The two teams met three times in the 2024-2025 regular season, with the Clippers winning all three matchups. The Grizzlies are 51-60 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 30-25 in home games and 21-35 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Vince Williams Jr.
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
CLIPPERS
G James Harden
G Kris Dunn
C Ivica Zubac
F Kawhi Leonard
F John Collins
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Calf
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Out - Toe
CLIPPERS
Bradley Beal: Out - Hip
Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Knee
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Hip
Jordan Miller: Out - Hamstring
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +6 (-106), Clippers -6 (-114)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +210, Clippers -255
Total points scored: 224.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "It helps tremendously, but it's more what it says about the group. They are cheering, they're happy for each other, they're happy for each other's success." ... "As a group we're finally starting to gel together and it's great to see."
