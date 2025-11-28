All Grizzlies

How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

A preview of Friday night's NBA Cup game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.
Alex Toledo
Feb 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) protects the ball as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) attempt to steal the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) protects the ball as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) attempt to steal the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 28, 9:00 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis), Altitude Sports, KTVD (Denver)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM (Denver)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (7-12) and Los Angeles Clippers (5-13) meet for the first of four matchups this season. The two teams met three times in the 2024-2025 regular season, with the Clippers winning all three matchups. The Grizzlies are 51-60 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 30-25 in home games and 21-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cedric Coward

G Vince Williams Jr.

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

CLIPPERS

G James Harden

G Kris Dunn

C Ivica Zubac

F Kawhi Leonard

F John Collins

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Calf

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Out - Toe

CLIPPERS

Bradley Beal: Out - Hip

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Knee

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Hip

Jordan Miller: Out - Hamstring

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +6 (-106), Clippers -6 (-114)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +210, Clippers -255

Total points scored: 224.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "It helps tremendously, but it's more what it says about the group. They are cheering, they're happy for each other, they're happy for each other's success." ... "As a group we're finally starting to gel together and it's great to see."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, Memphis Grizzlies On SI and Orlando Magic On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Alex Toledo
