Report: Former All-Star Could Be Final Piece in Finally Ensuring Jimmy Butler Trade
Are you tired of reading or hearing the words “Jimmy Butler” and “trade” in the same sentence?
The Golden State Warriors may be ready to end our pain—and all it possibly takes is veteran forward Andrew Wiggins.
“The Warriors also have a potential path to help guide Butler to Phoenix,” The Athletic reported Tuesday, “if they pull the trigger on an Andrew Wiggins-centric trade with Miami that has been discussed.”
Salaries are the key to making any modern NBA trade work. The Athletic proposed last week the Warriors could trade Wiggins ($26.2 million cap figure), Gary Payton II ($9.1 million) and Kevon Looney ($8 million).
Butler has a $48.7 million salary. He also owns a $52 million player option for next season.
Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. However, his 44.4 shooting percentage is his lowest since a 41.2 mark in 2019, his final full season in Minnesota.
Elsewhere, ESPN proposed the following four-team blockbuster trade between the Heat, Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards that lands Butler in Golden State and brings the 2022 All-Star to Miami.
Warriors get: Jimmy Butler
Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, Bruce Brown, 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; Miami gets back its 2025 second if not conveyed), and cash considerations (from Washington)
Raptors get: Dennis Schröder, Gary Payton II, Josh Richardson, 2026 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers), and cash considerations (from Miami)
Wizards get: Kevon Looney, 2031 second-round pick (least favorable of Golden State and Minnesota), and cash considerations (from Golden State)
Will the Heat acquire Wiggins? We’ll know by 3 p.m. ET on Thursday … unless a reporter breaks the news on X (formerly Twitter) at 3:02 p.m
COULD LUKA HEAD TO MIAMI?
For now, former Dallas Mavericks All-Star point guard Luka Dončić plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nothing is forever, though, and Dončić can hit unrestricted free agency next summer. If his reported past interests are anything to go off of, Dončić could still wind up in a Heat uniform.
Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor discussed the shocking Dončić-Anthony Davis trade on his podcast Sunday. When recounting his initial reaction to the blockbuster, O’Connor said he figured Dončić requested a trade to either Miami or Los Angeles.
“I’ve always heard Luke loves the weather in Miami,” O’Connor said. “He loves the franchise there.”
Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he proposed trading Dončić. The five-time All-Star can hit free agency next summer; he was eligible for a supermax contract extension before the Mavs dealt him.
Dončić will be 27 when the 2026-27 season begins. New Lakers teammate LeBron James was 27 when he won his first title with the Heat in 2012.
Coincidence? We think not.
MAVS UNLIKELY TO PURSUE BUTLER
A Big Three featuring Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Butler on the Dallas Mavericks certainly sounds intriguing.
Too bad such a trio is unlikely to happen.
ClutchPoints reported Sunday night the Mavericks are focused on “other adventures” ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
Heat and Mavericks fans alike may be excited about the idea of Butler landing in Dallas. However, the veteran forward’s $48.7 million salary—and $52 million player option—poses a significant problem.
“Without giving up Davis or Irving, Dallas could be forced to part ways with Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Quentin Grimes, and Daniel Gafford just to match Butler’s contract value,” ClutchPoints said.
Instead, the Mavericks will reportedly pursue a “scoring weapon” to partner with Irving in the backcourt.
