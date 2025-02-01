Miami Heat Fans Blast Jimmy Butler’s Agent as Trade Saga Continues
Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, shouldn’t expect a warm welcome if he ever appears on the Kaseya Center jumbotron.
Miami Heat fans are extremely displeased with Lee amid the ongoing trade saga. Butler is serving an indefinite suspension—his third banishment of the season—after walking out of practice last week.
An X (formerly Twitter) post went viral Saturday morning featuring former ESPN host Rachel Nichols blasting Butler on a recent podcast. Nichols said she’s spoken to Heat players who feel Butler “disrespected” them by not committing to the team.
Lee defended his client, posting the information for the flight to Milwaukee that Butler missed last month. Miami subsequently suspended Butler for two games.
“Man….. now trust me I get the irony here but just to clear this up once and for all this is the flight that keeps being mentioned…” Lee wrote.
Heat fans flocked to the comment section, ripping Lee and Butler for their respective conduct. Lee has recently called out ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Heat legend Tim Hardaway, former NBA champion Channing Frye, and others.
“Your client keeps making it harder and harder to trade him,” HEATexpert327 wrote. “Nobody wants him. He’s working against himself and bringing you down with him.”
“Your client is unprofessional,” JuiceOnTilt commented. “Y’all have handled this situation terribly.”
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
X user PR0FESS0R_PLEB said Butler and Lee continue making things worse.
“You have given us zero reason to trust anything you say,” they wrote. “Especially when you appear so out of touch with this stuff.”
We get the sense @CandidCorner isn’t a fan of Lee. They said professors will use Lee as an example of how not to be an agent.
“Dude, you failed to help your client raise his profile and hurt his legacy,” they replied. “I’m sad that your inaction and failure to be [strategic] has tarnished a great players name.”
Then, there’s cane_phin, who has no faith left in Lee.
“You could tell us the ocean is wet and we still wouldn’t believe you, Bernie,” cane_phin wrote.
GARNETT FEARS BUTLER AFTERMATH
NBA legend Kevin Garnett passionately blasted Butler on his podcast, ripping the six-time All-Star for his recent conduct. The legendary forward said Butler’s behavior could convince teams to eventually forego giving guaranteed contracts.
“Non-guarantees are gonna come into our league, right here, for s--t like this,” Garnett declared.
Butler signed a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021. His feud with the Heat stems partly from the two sides failing to reach another extension last summer.
“We f---- fought our ass through five or six g--damn lockouts to get to a point where … we protect the integrity of the talent,” Garnett said.
“And then that talent has a responsibility to come in and be professional and do your f---- job,” he continued.
COULD BUTLER JOIN WEST STARS?
If the Heat do move Butler, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has a good idea where the six-time All-Star will end up.
“The Suns and Warriors are shaping up … to being the two likeliest landing spots for Jimmy Butler in a trade,” Charania reported Friday night.
Charania added other teams are in the mix but Golden State and Phoenix remain the favorites.
Both teams have been linked to Butler for nearly two months. Butler does not have a no-trade clause and has not publicly demanded joining a specific team.
Charania said the two Western Conference teams are being aggressive ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Both organizations are potentially nearing the end of championship windows, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry seeking one more title.
Charania added the Heat have remained in constant communication with both teams.
“The Warriors’ front office has been acting very opportunistically ahead of the deadline next week,” Charania said.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.