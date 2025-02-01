NBA Legend Suggests Jimmy Butler Drama Could Change Contracts Forever
In the short-term, the Jimmy Butler saga hurts him, the Miami Heat, and the NBA at large.
In the long-term, Hall of Fame big man Kevin Garnett fears the ongoing drama could have an irreversible impact on other players.
Garnett passionately blasted Butler on his podcast, ripping the six-time All-Star for his recent conduct. The legendary forward said Butler’s behavior could convince teams to eventually forego giving guaranteed contracts.
“Non-guarantees are gonna come into our league, right here, for s--t like this,” Garnett declared.
Butler signed a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021. His feud with the Heat stems partly from the two sides failing to reach another extension last summer.
“We f---- fought our ass through five or six g--damn lockouts to get to a point where … we protect the integrity of the talent,” Garnett said.
“And then that talent has a responsibility to come in and be professional and do your f---- job,” he continued.
Garnett explained he and co-host Paul Pierce played despite disliking ownership or management. The Heat suspended Butler three times in January alone for misconduct, including missing a team flight and walking out of practice.
Rather than act out, Garnett feels Butler should have shown up and done his job. Garnett cited former All-Star John Wall, who sat out the 2021-22 season with the Houston Rockets, as the team prioritized developing younger guards.
The Rockets reportedly paid Wall roughly $41 million following a buyout.
In fairness to Butler, Garnett argued Heat president Pat Riley isn’t innocent. Riley publicly called out Butler’s durability last spring.
“Both sides could’ve actually squashed all of this,” Garnett said, “but this is a message.
“This is a message not only to the league but this is a message between upstairs and the power of players.”
COULD BUTLER JOIN WEST STARS?
If the Heat do move Butler, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has a good idea where the six-time All-Star will end up.
“The Suns and Warriors are shaping up … to being the two likeliest landing spots for Jimmy Butler in a trade,” Charania reported Friday night.
Charania added other teams are in the mix but Golden State and Phoenix remain the favorites.
Both teams have been linked to Butler for nearly two months. Butler does not have a no-trade clause and has not publicly demanded joining a specific team.
Charania said the two Western Conference teams are being aggressive ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Both organizations are potentially nearing the end of championship windows, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry seeking one more title.
Charania added the Heat have remained in constant communication with both teams.
“The Warriors’ front office has been acting very opportunistically ahead of the deadline next week,” Charania said.
KINGS OUT ON BUTLER
Butler can cross Sacramento off his list of possible places he’ll finish the season.
NBA insider Sam Amick reported Thursday the Kings are not pursuing Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Sacramento is currently weighing whether to trade All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox within the next week.
The 24-23 Kings are competing for a Play-In spot. Whatever the Kings do, Amick said, will not involve the disgruntled Butler.
“They do not see Jimmy Butler as the answer,” Amick wrote.
