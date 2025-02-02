LeBron James, Lakers Hold Shocking Florida Advantage Over Heat
More NBA 2K players figure to use LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers following Sunday’s blockbuster trade.
Florida residents won’t need to change much.
2K Sports posted a graphic in late January showing a state-by-state breakdown of the most popular teams. The data applies to Play Now, a head-to-head mode available both online and offline.
Surprisingly, Florida is one of the many states where the Lakers reign supreme.
Maybe it’s a love of LeBron or simply the Lakers’ overall brand. Still, it’s strange to think a team previously featuring James and Anthony Davis leads Florida.
The Heat not leading Florida isn’t necessarily surprising. The big three of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Tyler Herro are likely fun on a virtual court … but would you rather use the Heat (81 overall) or a higher-rated squad like the Knicks (85) or Suns (84)?
Then again, the Lakers are only an 82 overall. The high usage rate is likely the LeBron effect, then.
Among the other surprising states the Lakers lead: Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington. At least Ohio residents can cite James’ legacy in Cleveland.
The popular 2K ratings website lists the Lakers among ten Tier 1 teams. The Heat are in Tier 2.
LOVE TROLLS BUTLER AFTER TRADE
While the basketball world shared their shock over the Anthony Davis-Luka Dončić trade, Kevin Love poked fun at Butler yet again.
Love posted a video from the movie Punch-Drunk Love on Sunday morning. The clip features a profanity-laced conversation between Adam Sandler and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s characters.
“Jimmy getting Bernie on the line after the Luka+AD trade went down…” Love wrote, referring to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
GARNETT FEARS BUTLER AFTERMATH
NBA legend Kevin Garnett passionately blasted Butler on his podcast, ripping the six-time All-Star for his recent conduct. The legendary forward said Butler’s behavior could convince teams to eventually forego giving guaranteed contracts.
“Non-guarantees are gonna come into our league, right here, for s--t like this,” Garnett declared.
Butler signed a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021. His feud with the Heat stems partly from the two sides failing to reach another extension last summer.
“We f---- fought our ass through five or six g--damn lockouts to get to a point where … we protect the integrity of the talent,” Garnett said.
“And then that talent has a responsibility to come in and be professional and do your f---- job,” he continued.
