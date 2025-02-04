Report: Warriors Still ‘Firmly’ in the Mix for Jimmy Butler
If the Golden State Warriors really want Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, they woke up Tuesday morning apparently still in the race.
The Athletic reported Monday the Warriors are pursuing star players, including the 35-year-old Butler. Golden State appears optimistic they’ll partner a marquee player with Stephen Curry in the coming days.
“The Warriors believe they are still firmly in the mix for Butler or another of the league’s star dominos that could topple as part of the Butler transaction or once it is resolved,” team sources told The Athletic.
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
ESPN reported Sunday that Butler has indicated to the Warriors he won’t sign a contract extension. Butler has a $52 million player option for next season.
Butler does not own a no-trade clause, meaning Miami can trade him to Golden State without his approval. However, it is unclear if a team would acquire Butler without his consent, given his recent misconduct.
Miami suspended Butler three times in January for violating team rules, missing a team flight, and walking out of practice, respectively.
COULD LUKA HEAD TO MIAMI?
For now, former Dallas Mavericks All-Star point guard Luka Dončić plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nothing is forever, though, and Dončić can hit unrestricted free agency next summer. If his reported past interests are anything to go off of, Dončić could still wind up in a Heat uniform.
Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor discussed the shocking Dončić-Anthony Davis trade on his podcast Sunday. When recounting his initial reaction to the blockbuster, O’Connor said he figured Dončić requested a trade to either Miami or Los Angeles.
“I’ve always heard Luke loves the weather in Miami,” O’Connor said. “He loves the franchise there.”
Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he proposed trading Dončić. The five-time All-Star can hit free agency next summer; he was eligible for a supermax contract extension before the Mavs dealt him.
Dončić will be 27 when the 2026-27 season begins. New Lakers teammate LeBron James was 27 when he won his first title with the Heat in 2012.
Coincidence? We think not.
MAVS UNLIKELY TO PURSUE BUTLER
A Big Three featuring Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Butler on the Dallas Mavericks certainly sounds intriguing.
Too bad such a trio is unlikely to happen.
ClutchPoints reported Sunday night the Mavericks are focused on “other adventures” ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
Heat and Mavericks fans alike may be excited about the idea of Butler landing in Dallas. However, the veteran forward’s $48.7 million salary—and $52 million player option—poses a significant problem.
“Without giving up Davis or Irving, Dallas could be forced to part ways with Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Quentin Grimes, and Daniel Gafford just to match Butler’s contract value,” ClutchPoints said.
Instead, the Mavericks will reportedly pursue a “scoring weapon” to partner with Irving in the backcourt.
