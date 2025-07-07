How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Summer League
The Utah Jazz are back in action for their summer league showings, taking on the second of their three contests in Salt Lake City on Monday, this time facing against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Jazz come fresh off their first time out this summer in a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, one ending with a 93-89 victory for Utah. They'll look to keep that positive momentum going against Memphis, who won 92-80 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last showing.
For the Jazz, it'll be the second appearance we've seen from first-round picks Ace Bailey and Walt Clayton Jr., both of which made their debuts on Saturday. Bailey finished his first night with eight points on 3/13 shooting and seven rebounds, while Clayton Jr. had nine rebounds, three rebounds, six assists and a block. Both guys will hope to keep the wheels turning in game two.
The Jazz will also get another look at two of their better standouts from Saturday in Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski, who combined for over 40 points and 13 rebounds en route to the win.
The Grizzlies will also have a few notable young faces worth keeping a key eye on, whether that be Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson, or perhaps first-round pick Cedric Coward, who was a DNP– coach's decision against the Thunder.
The Jazz will have this one to take on against Memphis, then one final showing in Salt Lake City against the Thunder in a back-to-back on Tuesday, before they and the other 29 teams around the league will head to Las Vegas later this week.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how you can tune into the action between the Jazz and Grizzlies later on Monday.
TV
Streaming
Radio
Mobile/Streaming Devices
Date/Time
- Monday, July 7th at 7 PM MT
Where
- Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
2025 Salt Lake Summer League Schedule
- Day 1: Saturday, July 5- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder @ 5 PM (ESPN U) Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (ESPN, KJZZ)
- Day 2: Monday, July 7- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers @ 5 PM (ESPN) Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (NBA TV, KJZZ)
- Day 3: Tuesday, July 8- Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers @ 5 PM (NBA TV) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (NBA TV, KJZZ)