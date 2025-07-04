Utah Jazz Summer League Preview: What to Watch For
Many of the summer storylines around the league have been resolved, and it’s time for NBA Summer League. The Utah Jazz, along with the other 29 teams in the association, will head to Vegas for an action-packed couple of weeks of player development and evaluation.
The Jazz will also welcome three other teams when they host their own Salt Lake Summer League. Here are some things to watch for.
Ace Bailey’s First NBA Action
Bailey is Utah’s first top-five pick in over a decade, and many, myself included, cannot wait to see him playing in a Jazz uniform. At just eighteen years old, it could take some time for the promising wing to get his footing in a new situation.
Regardless, I expect the Jazz to give him plenty of opportunities to shine.
He’ll have the chance to prove himself early this summer against the third overall pick, VJ Edgecombe. Not only that, Cedric Coward, Memphis’ lottery pick, is also coming to town this week.
Bailey is the most talented of the bunch, but also the youngest and least physically mature. They should pose a good individual challenge for him.
Cody Williams’ Development
An underwhelming rookie season has led to some grumblings about the Colorado product. Regardless, Williams has a golden opportunity to showcase the work he’s done over the past couple of months and springboard himself into a much-improved sophomore season.
I’ll be watching to see if he looks physically stronger, plays with more force, and finds some more confidence in his jump shot. If so, he should be able to tap into his smooth athleticism and basketball IQ more than ever.
Proving They Don’t Belong
I’m going to lump Kyle Filipowski, Isaiah Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh into this next category. Each played a lot of minutes for the Jazz last year and showed glimpses of how they can impact an NBA game. My hope for each of them is to prove from game one that they’re too good to be playing in summer league.
The first two were snubbed from the NBA All-Rookie teams last year, but I don't expect that to slow them down. Both have put a lot of work in this summer and appear ready to take a big step forward in year two.
I do not expect to see much of Sensabaugh, the only third-year player on the roster, but he should be sharp in his opportunities.
Older Rookies Shine
Ace Bailey is the rookie headliner, but the Jazz also added Walter Clayton Jr. and John Tonje in the NBA draft while agreeing to a two-way contract shortly after the draft with RJ Luis Jr. Each of these players is a bit older than what the team has drafted in the past, in fact, they’re older than all of the Jazz’s draft picks in both 2023 and 2024.
These guys should come into the league with a bit more polish to their games. I’m hopeful that each will be able to carry their elite college production to summer league and eventually to the Jazz.
Clayton, the 18th overall pick the Jazz had to trade up for, was reportedly being eyed by a couple of big market playoff teams. Utah was able to trade up and add him to their young foundation. His shotmaking should translate immediately and make him one of the most exciting players to watch this summer.
