Kevin Love Had Hilarious Message After Being Traded to Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz found themselves a part of the latest NBA action to start off the week as they got their names involved in a big three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, sending out veteran John Collins in exchange for Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a second-round pick.
It's a significant transaction going down for all three sides. For the Jazz, it ends the long-spanning trade rumors that surrounded Collins for some time, brings in a future second-rounder, and, for now, adds two Miami veterans in the form of Love and Anderson for next season.
And after the deal was announced, one player in the mix took to socials to share his reaction to the trade– that being Kevin Love, who was quick to take to X to drop his thoughts:
"Never thought I’d be a math problem. Welcome to the NBA," he said.
The math problem came down to Love's contract working into the fold to make the three-team move feasible to be hammered out. His expiring deal is worth a bit more than $4 million, next to Anderson's contract worth over $9 million across the next two seasons, which allowed the Heat to take on the contract of Norman Powell, sitting at an expiring $20 million for next season.
On the Jazz's side, they'll ship out Collins' $25.6 million expiring contract to Los Angeles to take on the incoming money from Miami– effectively working out an NBA math problem with many moving pieces.
Love now finds his way as the newest part of the Jazz, where it remains to be seen if the 17-year league vet will be set to suit up in Utah, or if he'll inevitably be a buyout candidate later this summer to find a chance to join a team eyeing a better chance to compete come next season.
During Love's last year in Miami, he played in 23 games to average 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist on just over 10 minutes a night.