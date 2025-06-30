Utah Jazz Release Summer League Roster
The Utah Jazz have dropped their official 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League roster.
The Jazz, who host their own summer league circuit ahead of the NBA's official games in Las Vegas, will have a set of three games from July 5-8 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Here's the recently released Jazz's roster of 18 players set to take the floor this weekend, along with where they last played ahead of their summer league showing.
Max Abmas, G, SLC Stars
Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida
Isaiah Collier, G, Utah Jazz
Steve Crowl, F, Wisconsin
Kyle Filipowski, F, Utah Jazz
Jaylan Gainey, F, SLC Stars
Dane Goodwin, G/F, SLC Stars
Elijah Harkless, G, Utah Jazz (two-way)
RJ Luis Jr., G/F, St. John's
Cam McGriff, F, Noblesville Boom (G League)
Selton Miguel, G, Maryland
J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston
Brice Sensabaugh, G/F, Utah Jazz
Jaden Springer, G, Utah Jazz
John Tonje, F, Wisconsin
Cody Williams, F, Utah Jazz
JZ Zaher, G, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
It's a group with a wide variety of existing names on the Jazz's main roster, like Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier, new first-round picks in the form of Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr., players from Utah's G League affiliate in the Salt Lake City Stars like Dane Goodwin, and an assortment of undrafted free agent pickups lingering from last week's draft.
It's a roster that could certainly change a bit leading up to the Jazz's appearance in Las Vegas later in July, but as for now, this is the group Utah is rolling with for their first three showings of summer ball.
The action will get started for Utah during their Salt Lake City Summer League against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 5th at 7 PM MT.