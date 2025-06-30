Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Release Summer League Roster

The Utah Jazz have officially unveiled their summer league set of players.

Jared Koch

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz have dropped their official 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League roster.

The Jazz, who host their own summer league circuit ahead of the NBA's official games in Las Vegas, will have a set of three games from July 5-8 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's the recently released Jazz's roster of 18 players set to take the floor this weekend, along with where they last played ahead of their summer league showing.

Max Abmas, G, SLC Stars

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Isaiah Collier, G, Utah Jazz

Steve Crowl, F, Wisconsin

Kyle Filipowski, F, Utah Jazz

Jaylan Gainey, F, SLC Stars

Dane Goodwin, G/F, SLC Stars

Elijah Harkless, G, Utah Jazz (two-way)

RJ Luis Jr., G/F, St. John's

Cam McGriff, F, Noblesville Boom (G League)

Selton Miguel, G, Maryland

J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston

Brice Sensabaugh, G/F, Utah Jazz

Jaden Springer, G, Utah Jazz

John Tonje, F, Wisconsin

Cody Williams, F, Utah Jazz

JZ Zaher, G, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

It's a group with a wide variety of existing names on the Jazz's main roster, like Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier, new first-round picks in the form of Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr., players from Utah's G League affiliate in the Salt Lake City Stars like Dane Goodwin, and an assortment of undrafted free agent pickups lingering from last week's draft.

It's a roster that could certainly change a bit leading up to the Jazz's appearance in Las Vegas later in July, but as for now, this is the group Utah is rolling with for their first three showings of summer ball.

The action will get started for Utah during their Salt Lake City Summer League against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 5th at 7 PM MT.

